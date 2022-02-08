US Places Pakistan in Same COVID-19 Risk Category as New Zealand

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has placed Pakistan at Level 2, a CDC category that contains moderate-risk COVID-19 countries.

The CDC maintains five categories to categorize countries based on their respective COVID-19 situations. These categories are Level Unknown (COVID-19 Unknown), Level 1 (COVID-19 Low), Level 2 (COVID-19 Moderate), Level 3 (COVID-19 High), and Level 4 (COVID-19 Very High).

According to the latest update, the CDC has placed Pakistan, New Zealand, Cameroon, El Salvador, Madeira Island at Level 2.

It has advised US citizens to ensure they are fully vaccinated before traveling to these countries. It has asked US citizens who are unvaccinated and are at increased risk of severe illness to avoid unnecessary travel to these countries.

As for the region, the CDC has placed Afghanistan at Level Unknown, China at Level 1, and Iran and India at Level 3.

The development comes as Pakistan continues to record a decrease in COVID-19 cases. The decline has been made possible thanks to strict enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs coupled with a countrywide mobile vaccination campaign.

In the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) conducted over 52,000 tests, of which 2,799 returned positive, taking the national positivity rate to 5.34%.