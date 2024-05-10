FIA Seizes Non-PTA Mobiles at Islamabad Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration unit has intercepted a smuggling attempt at Islamabad International Airport, seizing a significant cache of mobile phones from two passengers arriving from Dubai.

The black market for non-PTA-approved cell phones continues to flourish in the country, with smuggled devices being sold openly in major cities and online platforms. Still, the FIA has once again demonstrated its vigilance by intercepting a couple of smugglers at the capital city’s airport.

Details reveal that Babar Ayub and Muhammad Salman, the apprehended suspects, aroused suspicion upon arriving in Dubai. FIA officials swiftly intervened and subjected them to thorough scrutiny, leading to the discovery of a clandestine stash of illicit goods.

Upon inspection, the FIA team unearthed a total of 50 high-value mobile phones, alongside 100 data cables and three Apple MacBooks concealed within the luggage of the suspects. The confiscated items, collectively valued at millions of rupees, were ingeniously concealed within packets of dates.

Prompt action was taken by FIA authorities, who promptly handed over Ayub and Salman to customs officials for further investigation and legal proceedings. The duo now faces the full force of the law for their alleged involvement in smuggling operations.

This recent interdiction by the FIA follows a similar success story at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, where Pakistan Customs officers intercepted and seized 51 mobile phones valued at Rs 27.6 million from three passengers arriving from Dubai. In that instance, the contraband devices were cunningly concealed within the clothing of the suspects, hidden within their suitcases.