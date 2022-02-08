Allan Border Warns Australia of a Formidable Pakistan Team

Legendary Australian cricketer, Alan Border believes that Australia is in for a real test on the upcoming tour of Pakistan. Border believes that Pakistan possesses some of the finest young cricketers in the world and they will offer the world number one Test side a real challenge at home.

Advertisement

Border said that Pakistan’s young batting line-up has some very technically sound players which is a stark contrast to what Australian bowlers faced against England in the recently concluded Ashes. Border added that Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam is one of the best batters in world cricket currently, his technique is top-notch and that it is a pleasure to watch him bat.

The 66-year old said that it is a great opportunity for Pakistan to host one of the top sides in the world and hopefully it will help in resuming normal cricket activities in the country. He said that although the fans have not regularly seen many Pakistani players in action they are familiar with their extraordinary work in the shorter format of the game.

He hoped that Pakistan plays more Test cricket in the future so that the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi could showcase their talent all over the world.

The former captain added that Australian batters will need to be wary of the world-class bowling attack of Pakistan. He lauded Shaheen Afridi for his magnificent performances in all three formats in the past few years and said that he will prove to be a handful in the upcoming series.

Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and a one-off T20I at the start of next month. The tour will commence with the first Test on 4 March at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.