World Bank Mission Calls on Finance Minister to Discuss Ongoing Projects

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Country Director World Bank (WB), Najy Benhassine and his team at the Finance Division on Tuesday. Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed the progress of ongoing WB programs in Pakistan with a focus on the Resilient Institutions Strengthening Program (RISE-II). They brought under consideration some actions needed for the timely completion of the program.

In his remarks, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin appreciated the World Bank for its support in pursuing a reform agenda and implementing various development projects in the country. He said Pakistan valued the financial and technical support provided by the World Bank for institutional reforms and the economic development of the country.