Fakhar Zaman Breaks Umar Akmal’s Batting Record from PSL 2016

Lahore Qalandars’ left-handed opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, has broken yet another record as he became the leading runs scorer in a single edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his franchise, Lahore Qalandars.
In their last match of the Karachi leg on 7 February, Fakhar scored 70 runs off 45 balls against Quetta Gladiators and surpassed his former teammate, Umar Akmal, who scored 335 in the inaugural edition of PSL back in 2016.
In the ongoing edition of PSL, Fakhar Zaman has been in sublime form. The hard-hitting batter has also claimed the top spot on the leading run-scorer list for the ongoing edition.
Fakhar has scored 356 runs in five matches. So far, the aggressive opener has scored three half-centuries and a magnificent ton.
Fakhar Zaman, along with his teammates, has already arrived in Lahore, where the Qalandars will play their last five matches of the league stage of the marquee event. Lahore Qalandars and the unbeaten Multan Sultans will face each other on 11 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
|Opposition
|Runs
|Balls
|6s
|4s
|Strike Rate
|Multan Sultans
|76
|35
|2
|11
|217.14
|Lahore Qalandars
|106
|60
|4
|12
|176.76
|Peshawar Zalmi
|66
|38
|3
|6
|173.68
|Islamabad United
|38
|27
|1
|4
|140.74
|Quetta Gladiators
|70
|45
|3
|3
|155.56