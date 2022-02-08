Here’s the List of All PSL Stats From 1st Round

The Karachi-leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 saw some glittering performances from star players from around the world. PSL stats highlight the brilliance of Shadab Khan with ball and bat, Fakhar Zaman’s magnificent run of form, Tim David’s explosive six-hitting, and Jason Roy’s marvelous century in his debut innings.
Defending champions, Multan Sultans were irresistible in their first five matches in the competition as they steam-rolled past every team in the competition while Karachi Kings, on the other hand, were disappointing as they lost all five of their matches.
Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars had some formidable displays as they chase Multan for the first spot in the PSL points table while Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have battled to get into the coveted fourth spot.
Let’s have a look at the best performers from the Karachi-leg of PSL 7:
Most Runs
Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-scorer currently with 356 runs. He has scored three half-centuries and one century in the five innings he has played in the tournament so far.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Average
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|5
|5
|356
|173.65
|106
|71.20
|Shan Masood (Multan)
|5
|5
|275
|151.09
|88
|55.00
|Mohammad Rizwan (Multan)
|5
|5
|215
|138.70
|82
|53.75
|Ahsan Ali (Quetta)
|5
|5
|211
|147.55
|73
|52.75
|Babar Azam (Karachi)
|5
|5
|194
|118.29
|90*
|48.50
Most Wickets
Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament currently. The leg-spinner has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 8.57 in 5 matches so far.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Figures
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|5
|5
|120
|14
|5/28
|6.00
|8.57
|Imran Tahir (Multan)
|5
|5
|132
|10
|3/16
|6.60
|13.20
|Khushdil Shah (Multan)
|5
|5
|73
|9
|4/35
|6.08
|8.11
|David Willey (Multan)
|4
|4
|112
|7
|3/22
|7.72
|16.00
|Shaheen Afridi (Lahore)
|5
|5
|154
|7
|3/40
|7.70
|22.00
Most Sixes
The ‘Sultan of Singapore’ has hit the most number of sixes in the ongoing PSL season. Tim David has struck 15 sixes off 77 balls he has faced in the tournament. Shadab Khan has also hit 15 sixes but he has faced more deliveries than David.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|6s
|Balls Faced
|Tim David (Multan)
|5
|5
|15
|77
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|5
|4
|15
|102
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|5
|5
|13
|205
|Paul Stirling (Islamabad)
|5
|5
|9
|103
|Colin Munro (Islamabad)
|3
|3
|9
|117
Most Catches
Iftikhar Ahmed has taken the most catches in the outfield in the tournament so far. Iftikhar has taken 6 catches in 5 matches in the tournament.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Catches
|Catches/Innings
|Iftikhar Ahmed (Quetta)
|5
|5
|6
|1.200
|Khushdil Shah (Multan)
|5
|5
|5
|1.000
|Babar Azam (Karachi)
|5
|5
|5
|1.000
|Shaheen Afridi (Lahore)
|5
|5
|4
|0.800
|Shadab Khan (Lahore)
|5
|5
|4
|0.800
Highest Individual Score
Jason Roy has scored the highest individual score so far as he smashed 116 runs against Lahore in his first innings of the competition.
|Player
|Opposition
|Runs
|Balls
|Strike Rate
|Jason Roy (Quetta)
|Lahore Qalandars
|116
|57
|203.50
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|Karachi Kings
|106
|60
|176.66
|Will Smeed (Quetta)
|Peshawar Zalmi
|97
|62
|156.45
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|Multan Sultans
|91
|42
|216.66
|Babar Azam (Karachi)
|Peshawar Zalmi
|90*
|63
|142.85
Best Bowling Figures
Quetta’s young fiery pacer has the best bowling figures in a match this season. He took a brilliant five-wicket haul against Karachi Kings.
|Player
|Opposition
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Naseem Shah (Quetta)
|Karachi Kings
|3.3
|20
|5
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|Quetta Gladiators
|4.0
|28
|5
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|Karachi Kings
|4.0
|15
|4
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|Lahore Qalandars
|4.0
|20
|4
|Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans)
|Islamabad United
|4.0
|35
|4
Highest Total
Islamabad United smashed the highest total in the season as they scored 229/4 against Quetta Gladiators on 3 February 2022.
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Overs
|Run Rate
|Islamabad United
|Quetta Gladiators
|229/4
|20.0
|11.45
|Multan Sultans
|Peshawar Zalmi
|222/3
|20.0
|11.10
|Multan Sultans
|Islamabad United
|217/5
|20.0
|10.85
|Multan Sultans
|Lahore Qalandars
|209/5
|19.4
|10.62
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore Qalandars
|207/3
|19.3
|10.61
Lowest Totals
Karachi Kings have had a horrid time with the bat in PSL 7. They scored the lowest total in the competition as they were bundled out for 110 against Quetta Gladiators.
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Overs
|Date
|Karachi Kings
|Quetta Gladiators
|113/10
|17.3
|29 January 2022
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi Kings
|115/2
|15.4
|29 January 2022
|Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans
|124/5
|20.0
|27 January 2022
|Multan Sultans
|Karachi Kings
|126/3
|18.2
|27 January 2022
|Karachi Kings
|Islamabad United
|135/9
|20.0
|6 February 2022
Note here that Quetta Gladiators (2) and Multan Sultans (4) were chasing the targets set by Karachi Kings. It essentially means that all the lowest totals this season belong to Karachi Kings.
