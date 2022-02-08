Here’s the List of All PSL Stats From 1st Round

The Karachi-leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 saw some glittering performances from star players from around the world. PSL stats highlight the brilliance of Shadab Khan with ball and bat, Fakhar Zaman’s magnificent run of form, Tim David’s explosive six-hitting, and Jason Roy’s marvelous century in his debut innings.

Defending champions, Multan Sultans were irresistible in their first five matches in the competition as they steam-rolled past every team in the competition while Karachi Kings, on the other hand, were disappointing as they lost all five of their matches.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars had some formidable displays as they chase Multan for the first spot in the PSL points table while Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have battled to get into the coveted fourth spot.

Let’s have a look at the best performers from the Karachi-leg of PSL 7:

Most Runs

Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-scorer currently with 356 runs. He has scored three half-centuries and one century in the five innings he has played in the tournament so far.

Player Matches Innings Runs Strike Rate Highest Score Average Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) 5 5 356 173.65 106 71.20 Shan Masood (Multan) 5 5 275 151.09 88 55.00 Mohammad Rizwan (Multan) 5 5 215 138.70 82 53.75 Ahsan Ali (Quetta) 5 5 211 147.55 73 52.75 Babar Azam (Karachi) 5 5 194 118.29 90* 48.50

Most Wickets

Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament currently. The leg-spinner has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 8.57 in 5 matches so far.

Player Matches Innings Runs Wickets Best Figures Economy Rate Average Shadab Khan (Islamabad) 5 5 120 14 5/28 6.00 8.57 Imran Tahir (Multan) 5 5 132 10 3/16 6.60 13.20 Khushdil Shah (Multan) 5 5 73 9 4/35 6.08 8.11 David Willey (Multan) 4 4 112 7 3/22 7.72 16.00 Shaheen Afridi (Lahore) 5 5 154 7 3/40 7.70 22.00

Most Sixes

The ‘Sultan of Singapore’ has hit the most number of sixes in the ongoing PSL season. Tim David has struck 15 sixes off 77 balls he has faced in the tournament. Shadab Khan has also hit 15 sixes but he has faced more deliveries than David.

Player Matches Innings 6s Balls Faced Tim David (Multan) 5 5 15 77 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) 5 4 15 102 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) 5 5 13 205 Paul Stirling (Islamabad) 5 5 9 103 Colin Munro (Islamabad) 3 3 9 117

Most Catches

Iftikhar Ahmed has taken the most catches in the outfield in the tournament so far. Iftikhar has taken 6 catches in 5 matches in the tournament.

Player Matches Innings Catches Catches/Innings Iftikhar Ahmed (Quetta) 5 5 6 1.200 Khushdil Shah (Multan) 5 5 5 1.000 Babar Azam (Karachi) 5 5 5 1.000 Shaheen Afridi (Lahore) 5 5 4 0.800 Shadab Khan (Lahore) 5 5 4 0.800

Highest Individual Score

Jason Roy has scored the highest individual score so far as he smashed 116 runs against Lahore in his first innings of the competition.

Player Opposition Runs Balls Strike Rate Jason Roy (Quetta) Lahore Qalandars 116 57 203.50 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) Karachi Kings 106 60 176.66 Will Smeed (Quetta) Peshawar Zalmi 97 62 156.45 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) Multan Sultans 91 42 216.66 Babar Azam (Karachi) Peshawar Zalmi 90* 63 142.85

Best Bowling Figures

Quetta’s young fiery pacer has the best bowling figures in a match this season. He took a brilliant five-wicket haul against Karachi Kings.

Player Opposition Overs Runs Wickets Naseem Shah (Quetta) Karachi Kings 3.3 20 5 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) Quetta Gladiators 4.0 28 5 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) Karachi Kings 4.0 15 4 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) Lahore Qalandars 4.0 20 4 Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans) Islamabad United 4.0 35 4

Highest Total

Islamabad United smashed the highest total in the season as they scored 229/4 against Quetta Gladiators on 3 February 2022.

Team Opposition Score Overs Run Rate Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators 229/4 20.0 11.45 Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi 222/3 20.0 11.10 Multan Sultans Islamabad United 217/5 20.0 10.85 Multan Sultans Lahore Qalandars 209/5 19.4 10.62 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars 207/3 19.3 10.61

Lowest Totals

Karachi Kings have had a horrid time with the bat in PSL 7. They scored the lowest total in the competition as they were bundled out for 110 against Quetta Gladiators.

Team Opposition Score Overs Date Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators 113/10 17.3 29 January 2022 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings 115/2 15.4 29 January 2022 Karachi Kings Multan Sultans 124/5 20.0 27 January 2022 Multan Sultans Karachi Kings 126/3 18.2 27 January 2022 Karachi Kings Islamabad United 135/9 20.0 6 February 2022

Note here that Quetta Gladiators (2) and Multan Sultans (4) were chasing the targets set by Karachi Kings. It essentially means that all the lowest totals this season belong to Karachi Kings.

You can also check out the complete PSL schedule, updated PSL stats, and PSL squads here!