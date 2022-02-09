Govt is Promoting Agriculture and Giving Incentive to Farmers: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Shaukat Tarin, during a meeting with MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana at Finance Division on Wednesday, said that the government is promoting agriculture and providing incentives to farmers.

Mr. Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana apprised the meeting on the problems and issues of the small farmers of the Thal area who are severely affected by consistent drought and are unable to pay the agriculture loans. He further informed that the farmers seek the support of the government to address their issues and provide adequate relief.

Mr. Shaukat Tarin assured that the present government is promoting agriculture and providing several incentives to the farmers for their support and better yields. He suggested the insurance of crops for sustainable support of the farmers.

The minister further assured of the government’s full support to the farmers and asked President Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, to provide relief to the drought-hit farmers of the Thal region by waiving-off part of the loans as per policy.

Mr. Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana thanked the finance minister for his support and help to the drought-hit farmers of the Thal area.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, President ZTBL, and senior officers.