Proton X50 Becomes Malaysia’s Best Selling SUV for 2021

Although Malaysia’s car sales have decreased by 4 percent in 2021, some interesting top contenders have emerged in its car industry. As per a recent report from WapCar, Proton X50 has become the best-selling SUV in the country, with 28,775 units sold. The top-sellers in other segments are:

Advertisement

A-Segment Cars — Perodua Myvi, with 47,525 units sold, dethroning Proton Saga

B-Segment Cars — Toyota Vios (Yaris in Pakistan), with 37,539 units sold.

Pickup Truck Segment — Toyota Hilux, with over 19,000 units sold

ALSO READ Changan Begins Local Assembly of Oshan X7 SUV [Video]

Details and Expected Price

Proton X50 is a subcompact crossover SUV that debuted in Malaysia in 2021. It competes with Kia Stonic, Honda HR-V, Toyota Raize, and other similar SUVs.

It has two turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine options — the base variant produces 148 horsepower (hp) and 226 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, while the high-end variant makes 175 hp and 255 Nm of torque. Both variants are paired to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The X50 has several modern features, including six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, a 360° camera, parking sensors, forward collision warning, and autonomous braking among other amenities.

ALSO READ Suzuki Swift 3rd Generation Gets a Sporty New Look

Although its price and launch date for Pakistan is unknown, it is expected to be launched this year at a starting price of around Rs. 4.5 million, about the same as the MG ZS. Given its modern features and styling, X50 will presumably become quite popular in Pakistan as well after its launch.