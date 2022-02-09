PSL is Getting a Unique Truck Art Commentary Box in Lahore

The Lahore-leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 is set to commence on Thursday as league leaders Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Advertisement

The preparations to host Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament are already underway at the stadium with PSL management exploring new and unique avenues to attract fans. Keeping up with the tradition of promoting Pakistani culture, PSL management has constructed a unique truck-art-inspired commentary box for the tournament.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Launches Talent Hunt for Pakistan’s Next Cricket Commentator

Have a look at the pictures of the new commentary box:

Earlier, in the Karachi-leg of the ongoing season, PSL management unveiled a stunning open-air studio where the commentators and experts carried out pre-match and post-match discussions. The magnificent studio set was appreciated by the fans as they enjoyed the view of the ground while simultaneously listening to the expert opinion. The Lahore leg of the tournament will also feature the same open-air studio.

ALSO READ Here are the Top 5 Fastest Fifties in PSL History

Here’s how it looks:

The Karachi-leg of the tournament saw some amazing performances by the six franchises in the competition. Defending champions, Multan Sultans are currently leading the PSL points table with 5 consecutive wins while Karachi Kings are at the foot of the table with 5 consecutive losses. All six franchises will be determined to finish in the coveted top four spots and qualify for the all-important PSL 2022 playoffs.

You can also check out the complete PSL schedule and PSL stats here!