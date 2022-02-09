Here are the Top 5 Fastest Fifties in PSL History

With the first round of PSL 7 coming to its end, this year has seen some fireworks from batsmen who have been breaking records and making new ones. However, some of the bars were set too high in the previous seasons and those records still stand unmatched.

Here’s the list of the five fastest fifties hit in the history of the Pakistan Super League:

1. Kamran Akmal – 17 Balls

Kamran Akmal holds the record for the fastest fifty in PSL history. Donning Peshawar Zalmi’s jersey, the veteran batsman dashed Karachi Kings’ bowling like a ‘Yellow Storm’, smashing fifty runs off only 17 deliveries.

In an all-important playoff of PSL 2018, when Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi met at the Gaddafi Stadium, it was Kamran Akmal who did it for Peshawar Zalmi by hitting 50 runs off just 17 balls. With this, he recorded the fastest fifty of PSL and the record still stands unbroken. Laced with 8 big sixes and 5 fours, Kamran Akmal went on to score 77 runs off 27 deliveries as Peshawar Zalmi outplayed Karachi Kings to win the playoff.

2. Asif Ali – 17 Balls

Although Kamran Akmal’s fastest fifty has not yet been taken over, Asif Ali leveled the record in 2019. In a contest featuring Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, Asif Ali helped the then defending champions to put one of the biggest totals on board with his bat firing sixes down the order.

Coming in to bat for the last five overs, power hitter bamboozled the Qalandars bowlers with 6 sixes and 3 fours. Scoring the joint-fastest fifty of PSL, Asif Ali added 55 runs off 21 deliveries as Islamabad United posted a mighty total of 238 runs. The hard hitter ended up with an astounding strike rate of 261.90.

3. Paul Stirling – 18 Balls

Following Asif Ali is another Islamabad United batsman. Paul Stirling, in his very first match of PSL 7, ruled the powerplay with his fastest fifty runs of the tournament, using only 18 balls to achieve the milestone.

As Islamabad United started their PSL 7 campaign against Peshawar Zalmi, they had a 168 runs target to chase. The United openers, known for their aggressive batting style, made it look like a walk through the park. While Alex Hales smashed 82 runs, it was his Irish partner who punched away a swift half-century off 18 deliveries, hitting 3 sixes and 7 fours. Islamabad United got the target in the 16th over at the loss of one wicket, earning Paul Stirling the trophy for Player of the Match.

4. Tim David – 18 Balls

Multan Sultans’ Tim David has been the talk of the town since PSL 7 started. With his team leading the points table, Singaporean batsman has contributed with his crucial catches on the rope, owing to his height. However, it is his 18-ball fiery fifty that adds him to the list.

Walking to the crease at number four, Tim David was all lightning and thunder at National Stadium against the ‘Yellow Storm’. As the ball flew out of the park for 6 massive sixes and two fours, the 25-year-old batsman matched Paul Stirling’s fastest half-century of PSL 7. Tim David’s 51 runs at a strike rate of 268 helped Multan Sultans set 222 runs target for Peshawar Zalmi.

5. Luke Ronchi – 19 Balls

At number five on the list of fastest fifties in the history of Pakistan Super League is Islamabad United’s explosive opener, Luke Ronchi. Known for winning matches single-handedly with his blazing blade, Luke Ronchi smashed the fifth-fastest fifty of PSL off 19 balls.

As Islamabad United locked horns with Karachi Kings in a PSL play-off of 2018, Luke Ronchi’s team had to chase 155 runs. United opener finished the match in 12.3 overs, smashing 94 runs off 39 balls at a huge strike rate of 241. Although he missed his century by 6 runs, Luke Ronchi recorded one of the quickest half-centuries of the tournament. Hitting 12 fours and 5 sixes, the dashing opener guided Islamabad United to victory with eight wickets in hand.

Player Balls For Against Year Venue Kamran Akmal 17 balls Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings 2018 Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Asif Ali 17 balls Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars 2019 National Stadium Karachi Paul Stirling 18 balls Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi 2022 National Stadium Karachi Tim David 18 balls Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi 2022 National Stadium Karachi Luke Ronchi 19 balls Islamabad United Karachi Kings 2018 Dubai Cricket Stadium

These were the fastest fifties of Pakistan Super League so far, but with the second round of PSL 7 starting on Thursday many more are around the corner.

Check out the PSL Schedule and PSL Stats.