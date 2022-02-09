Rawalpindi Administration to Beautify City Interior on Modern Lines

The civil administration of district Rawalpindi has decided to beautify and renovate the interior areas of the city in line with the latest international standards.

In this regard, a comprehensive strategy named “Glorious Rawalpindi Project” has already been devised and approved by the Commissioner Rawalpindi District, Noorul Amin Mengal.

Under the project, the areas of Raja Bazaar, College Road, Fawara Chowk, Namak Mandi, Sabzi Mandi Road, City Saddar Road, Rata Amral Road, Namak Mandi, Sarafa Bazaar, Mughal Sarai Road, Bani Chowk, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Shamsabad, Double Road, and Saidpur Road will be overhauled.

In the first phase, the area stretching from Fawara Chowk to Liaquat Bagh will be renovated. City Saddar Road, Rata Amral Road, Namak Mandi, Sarafa Bazaar, Mughal Sarai Road, and Bani Chowk will be revamped in the second phase. Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Shamsabad, and Double Road will be upgraded in the last phase.

The buildings will be repainted, uniform-sized signboards, LED lights, and flowering plants will be installed, and Italian-style footpaths will be constructed in all of the areas mentioned above.

The Punjab government had appointed Noor-ul-Amin Mengal as Commissioner Rawalpindi in January this year. He replaced Gulzar Hussain Shah who was deposed following the Murree snowfall tragedy.

Since assuming office, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has been actively involved in launching efforts to beautify the city. Earlier this week, he met with different stakeholders who agreed to extend full support to the civil administration in beautification projects.