Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 and S22+ [Price + Images]

After much anticipation, extended speculations, and conspiracy theories revolving around the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the company has finally officially launched the series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

The series was launched beside the company’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 trio. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22 and the S22+ smartphones of the series.

Design & Display

In terms of the design, the Galaxy S22 comes with an elegant design and a rear panel that has a matte finish with a slightly protruded camera island. This time Samsung made sure to use premium materials for the S22 and S22+, unlike S21 and S21+ that had a plastic chassis.

Samsung unveiled the vanilla Galaxy S22 with a 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1500 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display features a punch-hole cut-out housing a 10MP selfie camera.

However, when compared to the vanilla model, the upgraded Galaxy S22+ keeps the same general design but tops it off with a larger 6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a higher peak brightness of 1750 nits. The display houses a similar punch-hole cut-out as the vanilla model housing the same 10MP lens.

Hardware & Storage

Under the hood, both the smartphones have either an Exynos 2200 chipset or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, depending on the region they’re being sold in. While Europe will be getting a 4nm Exynos 2200 chip, North America will be receiving the Snapdragon version.

Furthermore, both the vanilla S22 as well as the upgraded S22+ variants pack 8GB RAM with 128/256GB of internal storage. Additional connectivity options include, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

On the software end, both the smartphones run One UI 4.0 on top of Android 12 OS, which comes preinstalled on the device.

Cameras

In terms of optics, both the S22 as well as the S22+ feature the same triple-lens setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, supported by a 12MP ultrawide as well as a 10MP telephoto that will allow 3x zoom.

The front cameras, as mentioned earlier, are 10MP on both S22 and S22+.

Battery & Availability

Powering the vanilla model is a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W charging. However, unlike the 3,700 mAh battery of the vanilla model, the upgraded S22+ comes with a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

As far as the pricing of the Galaxy S22 is concerned, the base 8/128GB model starts at $800, while the 8/256GB model will retail at $900. While the Galaxy S22+ costs $1,000 for the 8/128GB version and $1,100 for the 8/256GB model.

