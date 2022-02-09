Saudi Arabia to Employ Thousands of Pakistanis in Green Initiatives

Thousands of Pakistani workers will be employed in the Middle East under different projects that will be launched under the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI).

The inaugural MGI Summit was held in Saudi Arabia in October last year. In addition to Middle Eastern countries, representatives of a number of countries also attended the event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan represented Pakistan and briefed the MGI Summit about different green initiatives launched by the incumbent federal government.

The latest development has been made possible thanks to PM Imran Khan and Saudi Arabia will be the first country in the region to employ Pakistani workers for green jobs under MGI.

In this regard, Advisor to PM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, who is in Saudi Arabia, has inked an agreement with his Saudi counterpart, paving the way for more Pakistani workers to get employed overseas.

Taking to Twitter, Malik Amin Aslam penned that the latest agreement between the two countries is a testament to the green vision shared by PM Imran Khan and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Under the agreement, both countries will work closely to collaborate in nine key areas for the protection of nature and reduction of pollution in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) and Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) will also partner to monitor the progress of green initiatives to be launched in Saudi Arabia under MGI.