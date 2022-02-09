Study Reveals Antibody Levels in Babies Born to Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Women

Babies born to women who received the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy are more likely to develop natural antibodies at the age of six months as compared to those born to unvaccinated women who got infected with Coronavirus during pregnancy.

These are the findings of a study conducted by Massachusetts-based researchers and recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), a weekly peer-reviewed medical journal.

During the study, the researchers enrolled 28 babies born to women who received two doses of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine between weeks 20 and 32 of pregnancy and 12 babies born to unvaccinated women who got infected with Coronavirus and recovered during the same time frame.

According to the study, 57% of the babies born to fully vaccinated women developed significant levels of immunoglobulin G (IgG), the most common COVID-19 antibody found in the blood, at six months of age.

On the other hand, only 8% of the babies born to unvaccinated women developed IgG at six months of age.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Andrea Edlow, study’s lead investigator and Head of Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital, expressed hope that these findings will encourage more pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy.

When asked how long these antibodies would provide protection to newborn babies against Coronavirus, she added that further research is required to answer this question.