Video of Hassan Ali Fighting With Islamabad United Teammates Goes Viral

Sportsmen are fierce competitors when it comes to on-field competition, but this time, the contest happened off the field when Islamabad United’s premier fast bowler, Hassan Ali, quarreled with his teammates over a game of Ludo.

A video, that went viral across social media, shows Hassan Ali, who is known for his funny and aggressive nature, fighting with his teammates over a game of Ludo.

According to ARY News, the situation ignited when Hassan Ali started teasing his teammates during a Ludo game. The players resorted to mocking and started taunting each other with every roll of the dice. It is pertinent to mention that some Islamabad United players are very fond of playing Ludo, including the skipper Shadab Khan.

Islamabad United currently holds the second spot on the PSL Point Table as they have won three out of five matches. Furthermore, Hassan Ali, who played a key role in Pakistan’s 2017 ICC Champions Trophy victory, has only taken six wickets in his five games at an average of 34.17.

All the franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are already in Lahore for the Lahore-leg of PSL starting from tomorrow, 10 February.