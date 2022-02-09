Wasim Akram Joins TikTok With a Positive Message in His First Video

Legendary fast bowler, Wasim Akram has also jumped on the bandwagon to join the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. Former fast bowler, in his first video on TikTok, advised fans to stay safe while using the social media platform.

Wasim Akram pointed towards his recently-made TikTok account by sharing his first video in an Instagram post. The video started with a girl performing feats on a skateboard. The scene then switches to show the legendary pacer seated beside a pool.

“She looks amazing. Right?”, said Wasim Akram about the girl carrying out the incredible stunts. But warning the netizens inspired by the incredulous yet perilous act, Wasim Akram added, “But wait! Such stunts are performed by highly trained professionals. If you are not trained to perform such a stunt, you need to stop and rethink before doing so.”

Concluding his video, Karachi Kings’ mentor said, “We love you. Take care of yourself.” Wasim Akram urged fans to keep TikTok a safe place by protecting themselves and others from harmful activities.

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar had also joined TikTok asking netizens to use the application with responsibility and be careful before uploading any content on the social media platform.