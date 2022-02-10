Another Top Commentator Returns to the Commentary Box for PSL 7’s 2nd Round

Renowned commentator, Danny Morrison is set to join the commentary panel for the Lahore-leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Danny is one of the most beloved voices in commentary all around the world and has been associated with PSL since the inception of the tournament.

Advertisement

Danny’s fun antics have been loved around the world and his energetic personality has made him one of the most popular commentators in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Invite Young Fan From Viral Video to Lahore Leg of PSL

The official account of PSL teased Danny’s arrival on various social media platforms. The caption of the post stated, “He’s here”.

Have a look at the video here:

The teaser garnered a positive reaction from the fans of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament as they rejoiced Danny’s imminent arrival. The post has already garnered over 1,800 likes and 140 retweets.

ALSO READ 5 Reasons Why Karachi Kings Have Had a Poor Run in PSL 2022

Danny will join an elite panel of commentators taking part in the PSL. The likes of David Gower, Pommie Mbangwa, Nick Knight, and Mike Haysman have been renowned for their excellent commentary over the years and Danny will add a different flavor to an already magnificent line-up of commentators.

It is expected that Danny will be in the commentary box for the first match of the Lahore leg which will be played between defending champions Multan Sultans and last year’s finalists Peshawar Zalmi tonight.

Advertisement

You can also check out the complete PSL schedule here!