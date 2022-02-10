Govt Announces a 15% Increase in Employees’ Salaries

The Government of Pakistan has decided to give a 15 percent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19.

Advertisement

An official notification released under the subheading of the Finance Division reads that the above package is also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their funds. Moreover, a summary for timescale promotion has been initiated by Finance Division to mitigate the hardships being faced by employees stuck in the same grade for a long time.

The matter of up-gradation of posts on the analogy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be decided based on the findings of the study being conducted by MS Wing of Establishment Division by the end of April.

Likewise, the merger of Adhoc Relief/Allowances into pay will be decided on the report of pay and pension commission and will be merged in basic pay as per the agreement.