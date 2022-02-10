KP to Launch Digital Skills Training Program for Youth

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved the launch of the Digital Skills Training Program (DSTP) across the province to increase the employability of young graduates.

Advertisement

This approval was accorded in a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) on Wednesday, which was headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

ALSO READ NA Panel Directs Authorities to Resolve Issues of Overseas Pakistanis

The forum was informed that the KPITB will implement the DSTP across KP at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 billion. It will provide advanced digital training of three and six months to 100,000 young graduates in the first phase of the program.

A press release about the initiative read: “[The] Youth will be imparted digital training in accordance with the needs of local and international markets in the different sectors of Information and Communication Technology to enhance their employability in the online markets”.

ALSO READ Unilever Pakistan Takes the Lead at the OICCI Women Empowerment Awards

As many as 60,000 youths will be trained in intermediate-level digital skills, and 20,000 youths will receive advanced-level skills training.

The successful candidates will also be offered lucrative employment opportunities, scholarships, and nano degrees.