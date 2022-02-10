Tim David Heaps Praises on Mohammad Rizwan’s Captaincy

Regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batters currently, Muhammad Rizwan has been lauded by the Singaporean cricketer and Multan Sultan teammate, Tim David, for brilliantly leading the Multan Sultans in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While talking in an interview, Tim David said that Rizwan is a great captain, and he enjoys cricket while playing under Muhammad Rizwan’s captaincy. “Rizwan has been a great captain for us, and I have personally enjoyed playing under him,” David said.

“I like to enjoy my cricket and trust the process, and Mohammad Rizwan is the kind of guy who encourages us to express ourselves, and it is working for us so far,” he further added.

Multan Sultans ended the Karachi leg of the ongoing PSL 7 on a high note. Multan Sultans, under the leadership of Muhammad Rizwan, remained unbeaten as they won all five matches in the Karachi leg.

Rizwan is giving his best as a batter as well. During the first five matches, Rizwan has scored 215 runs, including three half-centuries, with an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 138.70. Currently, he is just behind Fakhar Zaman and Shan Masood in the list of highest run-scorers.

Discussing the Multan’s chances to defend the trophy, David said that the way they are performing in the field, they could reach the final this year as well. “The way we have been playing our cricket, we can expect ourselves to reach the final. It is not a given, but if we play the way we have been playing, we can certainly win this tournament.”