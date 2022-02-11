Qualcomm to Replace Samsung-Made Snapdragon 8 Gen1 With SD 8 Gen1+

While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset made its debut in the market less than two months ago, it appears that the company has already started working towards an upgraded version of the chip that will not be manufactured by Samsung.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus Do Not Have LTPO OLED Technology

According to a Weibo user, the American semiconductor manufacturing giant is looking forward to releasing its 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ soon, as a replacement to the current Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chips in the market.

While the 8 Gen1 is a flagship-grade processor, rated as the latest and best being shipped in some of the premium grade handsets at the moment, reports suggest that Samsung has been facing issues in chip production which has, in turn, caused Qualcomm to move part of 8 Gen1 productions to Taiwan-based, TSMC.

ALSO READ Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S8 Series to Compete With iPad Pro

Hence, the company is reportedly pushing to launch the upgraded version of the chip, manufactured by TSMC soon, to replace the Samsung-made version. The version from the world’s largest contract chipmaker will also be based on the 4nm process with the model number SM8475, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen1’s SM8450 model number.

While we’re still short on the detailed specs of the chip, reports further suggest that the Plus variant will apparently offer improved CPU performance through higher clock speeds but this time with better power efficiency. Furthermore, the chip is expected to be featured in flagship-grade smartphones like Xiaomi 12 Ultra, or even the Mix 5 series.

However, without any official confirmations regarding the specs from the company itself, all these speculations are should be taken with a pinch of salt.