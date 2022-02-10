Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S8 Series to Compete With iPad Pro

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung finally revealed the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. The lineup includes the Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and the premium Tab S8 Ultra. The trio will be a first for the Samsung tablet family.

Advertisement

Here are all the specification details for each tablet:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Design & Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest of the releases with an 11-inch IPS LCD, 2560×1600 resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet has 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm dimensions.

The tab will be available in Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold colors.

Internals & Storage

It features RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB with internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB. The tablet is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

ALSO READ Religious Leaders Ask Zuckerberg to Scrap Instagram Kids For Good

Camera

The rear of the tablet features a 13 MP, f/2.0 wide lens coupled with a 6 MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. Whereas, the front camera features a 12MP lens.

Battery & Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 packs an 8,000 mAh battery pack and is available for a starting price of $700.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications

Chipset : Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)

: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU : Octa-core

: Octa-core GPU : Adreno 730

: Adreno 730 OS : Android 12, One UI 4.1

: Android 12, One UI 4.1 Supported Networks : GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 11.0 inches IPS LCD, 120Hz

11.0 inches IPS LCD, 120Hz Memory RAM: 8GB Internal: 128GB, 256GB

Card Slot: microSDXC

microSDXC Camera Rear: 13 MP, f/2.0 (wide) + 6 MP, f/2.2, (ultra wide) Front: 12 MP, f/2.4 (ultra wide)

Colors: Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold

Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, Optical

Under display, Optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: 8,000 mAh battery, 45W charging

8,000 mAh battery, 45W charging Price: $700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Design & Display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and 2800×1752 resolution with a dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate. The tablet features 285 x 185 x 5.7mm dimensions.

Advertisement

The Tab S8+ has an integrated fingerprint scanner under the screen and is available in gray and bronze colors.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 6 is Facing Weird Wi-Fi Issues

Internals & Storage

The tablet features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will ship with One UI 4 on top of Android 12.

The baseline model features 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and Wi-Fi-only connectivity. Other variations of the tablet include 5G connectivity with 8GB RAM and internal storage variations of 128GB or 256GB.

Camera

The rear of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ includes a camera cutout that will be extended by a black magnetic strip that snaps to the S Pen Stylus. The back features a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main camera lens and a 6MP ultra-wide snapper. While the selfie camera for the tablet includes a 12MP lens.

Battery & Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features a 10,090mAh battery pack and retails for a starting price of $900.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Adreno 730

Adreno 730 OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 12, One UI 4.1 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 12.4” Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

12.4” Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory RAM: 8GB Internal: 128GB, 256GB

Card Slot: microSDXC

microSDXC Camera Rear: 13 MP, f/2.0 (wide) + 6 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) Front: 12 MP, f/2.4 (ultra wide)

Colors: Graphite, Bronze

Graphite, Bronze Fingerprint Sensor: Under the display, Optical

Under the display, Optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 10090 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 45W, 100% in 82 min

Li-Po 10090 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 45W, 100% in 82 min Price: $900

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Design & Display

The superior tablet of the series, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2960×1848 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tab includes a notched screen housing the selfie camera as previously revealed via various leaks:

Advertisement

The notch slightly dips into the screen but is easily forgotten once the device is used. It is safe to say that the tablet is in close comparison to Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Samsung also went ahead and included the ability to blur the background when on call, added a three-way microphone with three different types of noise cancellation.

The Tab S8 Ultra also happens to be closer in size and weight to the Microsoft Surface Pro, weighing 1.6 lbs and measuring 13 inches across and over 8 inches tall.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with up to 16GB RAM and internal storage capacities of 512GB. The tablet also boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

ALSO READ Nvidia is Not Buying ARM Anymore

Camera

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features two rear cameras with a 13MP main camera equipped with 6MP ultra-wide sensor. Compared to the other two tablets, it features dual 12MP selfie cameras within the notched display.

ALSO READ Huawei is Working on Wearables to Help the Blind

Battery & Pricing

The tablet is powered by an 11,200mAh battery, with 45W fast charging capacities, and can reach max charging within 82 minutes. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1100.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications