Tandoori Owners to Go on Strike Over Govt’s Naan & Roti Prices

The All Pakistan Naanbais Association (APNA) has rejected the government’s recent notification reducing the prices of naan and roti, threatening a strike in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on May 8th. The association claims the government failed to consider the economic realities faced by tandoor owners before implementing the price cuts.

APNA President Shafiq Qureshi, along with Punjab President Aftab Gul and KP President Malik Iqbal Paindakhel, addressed a press conference on Thursday. They criticized the government’s unilateral decision, stating they were not consulted regarding the new pricing structure.

ALSO READ Govt. to Complete Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology by 2025

“Reducing the price of bread without consulting the naanbai association is hurting our business,” Qureshi said. “We cannot be forced to sell naan and roti below cost price.”

The association claims the government’s decision has negatively impacted their livelihood. Qureshi accused the authorities of filing cases against tandoor operators and arresting association members.

Highlighting broader industry challenges, the association members criticized the government’s failure to address issues such as gas load shedding and escalating utility tariffs. Proposing a potential solution, Qureshi advocated for subsidized wheat flour to be provided to registered tandoors to mitigate the financial strain caused by the price reduction mandate.

Aftab Gul and Iqbal Paindakhel underscored the government’s obligation to prioritize the welfare of both citizens and stakeholders, cautioning against measures that adversely impact the livelihoods of naanbais.

“The government should prioritize providing relief to the people,” said Gul and Paindakhel, “but it shouldn’t come at the expense of naanbai businesses.”

With negotiations seemingly stalled, the association’s strike threat looms large, potentially impacting bread availability in three Pakistani provinces.