Poco M4 Pro Colors and Storage Options Revealed

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is launching next week on February 16. Most of its specifications have already been leaked and now we have even more information thanks to an exclusive report from MySmartPrice.

The tech blog has revealed the color options and memory variants for the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G. The budget phone will be available in three color options known as Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue. The yellow and black color options are the same as the Poco M3, but the blue option will be lighter than before, hence the moniker “Cool Blue”.

These colors have been confirmed by Poco itself too.

Moving on to the memory variants, the M4 Pro 5G is expected to offer three RAM options including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. The two storage options will be 64GB and 128GB.

The display will be a 6.6-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The main chipset will be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 with the aforementioned memory options. The main camera setup will include a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole selfie camera will be a 16MP shooter.

Since the phone is launching in India next week, we can expect it to arrive in the Pakistani market next month.