Stats Prove Why Shadab Khan is the Best Spinner in PSL History

Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan surpassed Muhammad Nawaz to become the highest wicket-taking spinner in the PSL history. Star spinner has taken 63 wickets in total, including 17 wickets in only 6 matches of the ongoing PSL 7.

Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan is currently the highest wicket-taker of PSL 7. Moreover, the star leg-spinner added another feather to his cap in the match against Quetta Gladiators, becoming the most successful spinner in the history of the Pakistan Super League.

Shadab Khan has featured in 58 matches of 6 PSL seasons, making his debut for Islamabad United in 2017 as an emerging player. In 58 matches, Shadab Khan has bagged 63 wickets which is the most by any spinner in the league. The in-form spinner took over Muhammad Nawaz’s 61 wickets as he bowled James Vince, his wicket number 62.

Shadab Khan is having a dream run in the PSL 7. In the first round of the tournament, he took 14 wickets including his first five-wicket haul. This earned him the Fazal Mehmood cap which Shadab has retained so far and also helped him claim 200 T20 wickets.

Shadab Khan now has the most wickets by any spinner in a single edition of the PSL. Shadab Khan with 17 wickets in the ongoing PSL 7 has overtaken Umer Khan who had 15 dismissals in PSL 4.

With the second round of the tournament just starting, Islamabad United’s captain has the potential to break more records. He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of PSL following Wahab Riaz’s 98 wickets and Hasan Ali’s 78 wickets. Currently, Hassan Ali has the record for most wickets in a single edition of the Pakistan Super League, but seeing Shadab Khan’s tremendous form, the bar does not seem too high for the star spinner.

Under Shadab Khan’s leadership, Islamabad United is ranked at the third spot on the PSL points table, winning 3 out of 6 matches they played.

Bowler Wickets Matches Shadab Khan 63 58 Muhammad Nawaz 61 66 Imran Tahir 49 34

