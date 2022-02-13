Shahid Afridi Officially Announces Retirement From PSL

Shahid Afridi has waved goodbye to PSL 7 after a memorable comeback last night against Islamabad United. The star all-rounder has declared his back injury as the reason behind leaving the tournament halfway through.

Playing his last season of Pakistan Super League, the veteran all-rounder has withdrawn from the remaining matches of PSL 7 due to deteriorating health. Addressing his fans in a farewell statement, Shahid Afridi said, “I want to thank my fans for supporting me throughout my career and being my strength. They are as important for me as my family.”

Explaining the sudden decision of quitting PSL, Afridi said, “I was trying to end PSL on a positive note because my lower back injury is very old. It has been 15 to 16 years that I have been playing despite the injury. But the injury has now worsened so much that even to my groin, knee, and all the way to the fingers of my feet, I feel severe pain. I am continuously bearing that pain but health is all that matters.”

Giving plans for his recovery and comeback, Shahid Afridi added, “After PSL, there is a gap of 2 to 3 months then KPL will begin, so I was trying to end PSL in a good way but now I cannot bear the pain anymore. I also thank all my fans because I wanted to play this PSL for fans. I will hopefully rehab because there is further cricket in KPL and T10 League. It will take a couple of months for me to recover and I will play cricket in front of my fans in KPL and T10 League.”

Talking about his journey in the PSL 7 so far, Shahid Afridi said, “I would especially like to thank Nadeem Omar [Quetta Gladiators’ owner] who tremendously supported me in every aspect and I am also sorry because I am not able to play the entire PSL.”

Talking about his ultimate goal after cricket, Shahid Afridi said:

“The foundation [SAF Foundation] which is my second innings is most important for me, for the people of my country because of the mission I am working with, so remember me in your prayers that I recover soon and I will hopefully play again for my fans in any other league.”

Shahid Afridi had taken two crucial wickets in his last match, turning the contest against Islamabad United towards Quetta Gladiators. However, he suffered back pain while celebrating in his signature style. His wickets helped Quetta Gladiators clinch the victory gaining important points to rank fourth on the PSL 7 points table.

