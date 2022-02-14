All You Need to Know About Fulbright Scholarship Program 2023

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has invited Pakistani students to apply for the 2023 Fulbright Scholarship Program.

Advertisement

The Fulbright Masters and the Ph.D. program is funded by the US Department of State and covers tuition, required textbooks, airfare, a living stipend, and health insurance.

According to an official statement, applications for all disciplines except for clinical medicine are permissible, and people in the fields of energy, water, agriculture, health, education, social sciences, and environment are strongly encouraged to apply.

ALSO READ Doctor Creates Pakistan’s First Insulin Patches For Diabetic Patients

However, the Graduate Record Examination (GRE General) is required for all applicants.

The statement read: “Under the new scoring system, minimum scores of 138 in the verbal and 136 in the quantitative sections are required. Applicants must also possess a high level of fluency in spoken and written English. The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will be required from all the selected candidates”.

Additionally, women, people from rural and underrepresented areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and those with disabilities are highly encouraged to apply.

Advertisement

The deadline for the submission of applications is 11 May 2022.

ALSO READ Govt to Widen Karachi — Hyderabad M9 Motorway Soon

Who Can Apply

Students who are residents of Pakistan or AJK, and are committed to returning to and serving Pakistan can apply. They should have a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s combination (16 years of formal education). Similarly, Ph.D. applicants should have a Master’s, M.Phil. degree, or a comparable degree (18 years of formal education) from an accredited university.

How to Apply

A complete application package includes:

An application form

Three reference letters

GRE score report

Scanned transcripts, including an explanation of the grading scale of the university issuing the degree.

HEC-attested documents are preferable with the application but degree and transcripts attested by the issuing authority are also acceptable.

The USEFP has mentioned that incomplete applications will not be considered. Furthermore, only online applications will be accepted.