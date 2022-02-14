Everything You Need to Know About The Upcoming Realme 9 Series

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme will be launching its upcoming Realme 9 Pro series in European and Indian markets on February 16th. While the Realme 9i has already debuted in markets like Vietnam and India in recent weeks, it will be making an official debut with Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ in Europe on Tuesday.

A reliable tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore, has revealed the color options as well as the pricing for these upcoming Realme 9i, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ smartphones making their debut in Europe, via a tweet.

Realme 9 Series Storage & Pricing (Rumored)

In the tweet, Ambhore revealed that the Realme 9i will be coming to Europe in two variants. One will be a 4/64GB variant, while the other will be a 4/128GB variant. In terms of the color options, the smartphones will come in Prism Black and Prism Blue, starting at €219 (~$248) and €239 (~$271), respectively. While in Italy, both variants will cost an additional €10.

The Realme 9 Pro will also have two variants in Europe, one being the base 6/128 GB storage variant and the other being the upgraded 8/128 GB storage. These variants will be priced at €319 (~$362) and €349 (~$396), respectively.

However, in Italy, the base model will cost an additional €10, while the upgraded model will have the same pricing. The Realme 9 Pro will be available in three colors: Midnight Black, Sunrise Blue, and Aurora Green.

Now, coming to the Realme 9 Pro+, it will start at €379 (~$429) for the 8/128 GB storage model, however, some European markets will also be getting an upgraded 8/256GB storage edition.

Italy will be getting both storage variations, the 8/128 GB variation as well as the 8/256GB variation, priced at €399 (~$452) and €439 (~$498), respectively. In terms of the color options, they’ll come in: Midnight Black, Sunrise Blue, and Aurora Green.