PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Match Live – 14th Feb, 2022

Karachi Kings will look to register their maiden win in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when they face high-flying Islamabad United tonight. The match will commence at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and can be watched live through PSL live streaming.

Babar Azam-led Karachi would have to put up an extraordinary performance to down a strong United side who are a formidable unit and have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket throughout.

With six losses on the trot, Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the points table, while Islamabad are in third place with three wins from six matches. A win tonight will reduce the gap between them and Lahore Qalandars, who are second with ten points.

The matches will be broadcasted on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. PSL 7 live stream can also be viewed on Daraz app, Tapmad TV, and Crickwick app.

You can also witness live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounters through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

