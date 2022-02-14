Renowned Commentator Pommie Mbangwa Leaves PSL 7

Zimbabwean commentator, Mpumelelo Mbangwa has taken the flight back homes prior to the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Danny Morrison had already joined PSL 7 as his replacement.

Popular commentator, Pommie Mbangwa left PSL 7 as his contract ended. The commentator was initially signed for the first round of PSL 7 in Karachi. However, his contract was later extended to cover a few more matches of Lahore-leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. Now that his contract for PSL 7 has ended, Pommie Mbangwa has left Lahore saying goodbye to the ‘Commentary Truck’.

On the other hand, the popular commentator from New Zealand, Danny Morrison had already joined the group in Lahore as a replacement for the Zimbabwean commentator. Waqar Younis, Sana Mir, Mike Haysman, and David Gower are on the commentary panel currently in the Lahore-leg of PSL 7. Moreover, Erin Holland is working as a presenter while Zainab Abbas is expected to join her soon.