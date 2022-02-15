Avanceon Wins Rs. 1 Billion Project For Infrastructure Development

Avanceon Group of Companies has secured the largest commercial infrastructure project in its history worth Rs. 1 billion.

The contract has been awarded to Avanceon Limited and Avanceon FZE (wholly-owned subsidiaries established in Pakistan and UAE respectively) to provide Supply, Installation & Supervision, and Commissioning Services of Building Management Systems (BMS) and Extra Low Voltage (ELV) Systems. In addition, Avanceon will also provide Development, Programming & Integration Services.

Avanceon is the official Solution Partner for Siemens Building Technologies which aims to create tailored, future-proof solutions and offers expert services for projects of all sizes and complexity levels.

The M2 luxury shopping center located in the heart of Lahore will offer three levels of shopping, a food court on the upper floor, a hypermarket on the ground floor, and two levels of basement parking with a capacity for 2,000 cars. The infrastructure will help boost consumer spending, promote local and foreign brands, and curtail heavy traffic by giving the residents of Lahore another viable option for shopping and entertainment.

Junaid Mushtaq Paracha, Vice President Operations (South Asia), said on the occasion, “This is the largest project in terms of both scope and value to date for our BT division. Avanceon is committed to providing a state-of-the-art energy-efficient BMS solution. Our team is prepared and excited to take on a project of this magnitude and play an integral role in creating an extraordinary shopping experience for the residents of Lahore.”