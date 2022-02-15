i2c Partners With Qatari Startup to Launch Digital Visa Wallet

i2c Inc., an electronic payment and banking solutions provider, has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Qatar-based fintech KARTY to introduce a digital-first prepaid mobile wallet in Qatar.

Once fully operational, KARTY will be regulated by the Qatar Central Bank through its Sandbox technology which separates running programs and malware.

KARTY will use i2c’s global payments platform to supply Visa-branded digital cards, allowing for fast and cashless peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on the Visa network. The mobile wallet will also include data-driven financial management features to help users master budgeting and gain visibility into their spending habits across a variety of areas (groceries, transportation, health care, and more).

“We are proud to partner with KARTY as they work to enable digital-first payments in Qatar, while also providing added transparency and insights into their cardholder’s spending behaviors,” said Aurangzaib Khan, General Manager – MEA Region of i2c. “We look forward to partnering with this notable startup as they expand financial access through the region.”

Co-Founder KARTY, Mohammed Suleiman said on the occasion, “i2c’s best-in-class payments platform allowed us to design an intuitive mobile wallet that works to simplify both budgeting and spending for residents in Qatar. We chose i2c as our issuer processing partner because of their global reputation for unparalleled reliability, best-in-class security, and deep experience within the payments industry – all of which is especially important to us as a startup. We’re excited to bring our customers the modern payment solutions they want, all on a single platform through this partnership”.