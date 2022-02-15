Google Pixel Fold is Launching in 2022: Ross Young

The Google Pixel Fold has been in the rumor mill for over a year. It was originally expected to come out last year, but the search engine giant reportedly postponed the foldable due to a lack of components.

According to an exclusive report from Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Google has revived its foldable Pixel project yet again. He claims that the company is planning to start mass production by Q3, 2022, but the phone is not expected to launch by the final quarter of the year (October – December).

It's back! Looks like Google's foldable Pixel will start panel production in Q3'22 and launch in Q4'22. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

Unfortunately, other than these two dates, the tweet does not reveal any other information. But according to previous reports, we do know that the Pixel Fold will compete against top-tier foldable phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will have an LTPO OLED display for power efficiency and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The main camera setup will include a 12.2 megapixel Sony IMX363 shooter, a 12MP Sony IMX386 unit, and a duo of 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors. The phone is expected to boot Android 12L out of the box, the large-screen version of Android 12.

However, none of these reports have been confirmed as of yet, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.