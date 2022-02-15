Sana Mir Leaves PSL Midway for ICC Women’s World Cup

Former Pakistan women’s captain turned commentator, Sana Mir has left her commentary stint with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) midway through the tournament to join the commentary panel for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup. This will be her first stint as a commentator in a major ICC event.

Sana is the only Pakistani commentator part of the elite panel of commentators for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Sana first tried her hand at commentary during the 2020 National T20 Cup and has since gone on to commentate in several Pakistan-hosted international series.

The 36-year old took to Twitter to reveal that she is signing off from PSL to join the panel for the Women’s World Cup. She thanked the PSL management for a wonderful experience.

What a game last night between @KarachiKingsARY and @IsbUnited ! Signing off from #PSL7 as the ICC Womens' World Cup is calling. Alhamdolillah 🙏🤗 Thank you to all the team at @thePSLt20 for making it so special. It has been a wonderful experience. — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) February 15, 2022

Sana is one of the most successful Pakistani women cricketers in history. She led the Green Shirts in 72 ODIs and 65 T20Is. Sana made her international debut back in 2005 and played over 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is for Pakistan in a 14-year long career.

The former skipper is the leading wicket-taker in ODIs from Pakistan, having picked up 151 wickets at an average of 24.27 in 120 matches. She is also the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs from Pakistan. She scored 1,630 runs at an average of 17.91 in 110 innings.