Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Peshawar’s Win in Match 22

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.
Peshawar Zalmi climbed over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL points table as they registered their fourth victory in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Quetta move down to fifth position and are in trouble with just two more games in the group stage to go.
Peshawar Zalmi got off to a horrid start as Naseem Shah removed Hazratullah Zazai and Liam Livingstone in the first over of the innings. Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Haris, and Hussain Talat steadied the ship for Zalmi before Ben Cutting struck Sohail Tanvir for 27 runs in the 19th over to take them to a respectable total of 185/7.
Quetta Gladiators had a poor start to their innings as they lost Jason Roy and James Vince quickly. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Will Smeed rebuilt the innings and set the platform for the rest of the batting unit to chase down the target. Peshawar struck back as Usman Qadir ripped through the Gladiators batting unit to restrict them to a total of 161/8. Zalmi won the match by 24 runs.
Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|7
|6
|1
|–
|12
|+0.688
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|5
|2
|–
|10
|+0.785
|Islamabad United
|7
|4
|3
|–
|6
|+0.684
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|4
|–
|8
|-0.489
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|3
|5
|–
|6
|-0.285
|Karachi Kings
|7
|0
|7
|–
|0
|-1.232
Check out PSL Live Score, complete PSL 7 Schedule, and latest PSL Stats here!
Sabar ker knlikh laitay to nazar ata Islamabad k 8 kinjagha 6 points likhay hain race lagi hoti hainkia propakistani mai