Apple to Launch a Redesigned MacBook Air in March

Apple has a major product launch planned for March 8 this year where we expect to see the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and MacBook Air. But this is not the only Mac computer we are expecting to see.

The Cupertino giant has listed three new Mac computers with the Russian Eurasian Economic Commission, with the model numbers A2681, A2615, and A2686. The first one of these is described as a portable computer and the other two are simply listed as computers only.

There is a high chance that this listing is talking about the upcoming MacBook Air, a new Mac Mini, and the highly anticipated Mac Pro.

According to rumors, the upcoming MacBook Air could be powered by the new M2 chipset, a new 13-inch display, and will look similar to the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16. We may also see a redesigned Mac Mini powered by the M1 Pro chip, or the M1 Max in March. Reports have said that these two chips are only marginally better than the M1.

However, the powerhouse Mac Pro will likely be reserved for Apple’s WWDC conference in the fall. It could arrive with a beefed-up M1 Pro or M1 Max chip and it could be faster than any Apple computer we have ever seen.