Australian Pacer Ruled Out of Test Series Against Pakistan

Australia’s right-arm medium pacer, Michael Neser, has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan due to a side strain, forcing selectors to announce the uncapped pacer, Mark Steketee, as his replacement for the series.

Advertisement

Nesser’s domestic team, Queensland, have informed in a statement that the 31-year-old has suffered a side strain, with no date set for his return. Queensland confirmed that Neser got injured during their one-day match against New South Wales on Monday.

Meanwhile, the uncapped pacer, Mark Steketee, has been included based on his brilliant performance as the Sheffield Shield’s leading wicket-taker this season, with 29 wickets at 16.31.

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Opens Up on Pakistan-Australia Cricket in the 90s

Queensland coach, Wade Seccombe, in a statement, said that it was bad luck for the pacer, and they were hoping for his speedy recovery. “It’s bad luck for Michael, and we’re hoping he makes a speedy recovery,” the coach stated.

Nesser made his Test debut in the recently concluded Ashes series against England and was part of the announced squad for the three-Test series against Pakistan, which will start on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

The Australian team is scheduled to tour Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs, and a one-off T20I. It will be the first time in the last 24 years that Pakistan will host Australia for a complete series in Pakistan.