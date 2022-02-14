Azhar Ali Opens Up on Pakistan-Australia Cricket in the 90s

Pakistan’s seasoned Test batter Azhar Ali will start preparations for Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in 24 years with his participation in the pre-tour camp at the National Stadium, Karachi from Wednesday, 16 February.

Azhar is expected to be an integral part of Pakistan’s playing XI for the three-match ICC Test Championship series which begins at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 4.

Azhar has played 11 out of his 91 Tests against Australia. The top-order batter has a prolific record scoring 1,000 runs in 22 innings at 50. Azhar’s tally includes three centuries and five half-centuries with his 205 not out at the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2016, his best effort against the team.

Azhar like most players of his generation, grew up watching cricket in Australia which required fans like him across Pakistan to wake up early in the morning to catch live action. The 36-year-old has fond memories of Pakistan-Australia battles of the 90s (Tests and ODIs) both in Australia and Pakistan and keenly remembers the matches that shaped the 90s.

. @AzharAli_ shares his memories of #PAKvAUS ODI and Test matches in the 90s and talks about the Australian players he admires.#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/mQL2NjZxtl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 14, 2022

“Australia and Pakistan always used to play tough and competitive matches. We really used to enjoy the tri-series ODIs that used to start early morning Pakistan time. It used to be tough to get up but we had fun watching those games. Pakistan used to fight hard and I remember we even defended 150-run totals at times,” Azhar said.

“We knew that Wasim and Waqar could trigger a collapse and win us games that seemed lost. Amongst the Australian players of the 90s, I used to admire Steve Waugh who was a great fighter and a quality player. There was so much to learn from his batting,” he added.

The 36-year-old shared some memories of the 1994 Karachi Test that Pakistan won by one wicket through that amazing 10th wicket partnership between Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

“While I don’t remember the entire match, I recall the ending fondly with Ian Healy’s missed stumping bringing Pakistan a thrilling victory. Then in the late 9os onwards there used to be an intense pace battle between Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee. It was always fun to see who would bowl faster and it was a treat for the fans. I also remember the 1998 triple century by Mark Taylor, as a Pakistan fan it was a tough watch but from the perspective of a cricket fan, it was a huge accomplishment for Taylor to score a triple century against a quality attack,” he said.

Azhar said that amongst contemporary cricketers, he and Steve Smith have made their debuts together, and interestingly, both started playing as a bowler.

“We both transformed into number three batters for our Test sides so yes in a way we do have a similar back story. I always enjoy talking to Smith and sharing different ideas about batting and cricket since, for a cricketer, the learning process never ends,” he added.