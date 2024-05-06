Canada Launches New 5-Year Work Permits That Don’t Require LMIA Approvals

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has unveiled a major initiative aimed at enhancing Canada’s economic competitiveness: the Innovation Stream Pilot. Integrated with the Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP), this program simplifies the process for Canadian businesses to recruit highly skilled foreign workers, eliminating the need for an LMIA. Successful applicants may receive work permits valid for up to five years.

About the Innovation Stream

The Innovation Stream Pilot removes the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) requirement for high-growth participating employers within the GHP. Previously, companies had to demonstrate the unavailability of qualified Canadian candidates before hiring foreign talent. This exemption accelerates the hiring process, enabling companies to prioritize hiring the most qualified individual for the role, regardless of nationality.

This provides a significant advantage in today’s competitive global market. The Innovation Stream is set to run for two years until March 22, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

The program is open to applications from both domestic and international skilled workers.

The primary criterion is securing a qualifying job offer from a participating GHP employer.

The program covers a wide range of high-skilled occupations, including National Occupational Classification (NOC) levels 0, 1, 2, and 3.

Applicants in NOC categories 0 or 1 may be eligible for expedited two-week work permit processing.

This reflects Canada’s commitment to attracting diverse talent and fostering innovation across various industries.

Application Process

The application process is designed for efficiency and user-friendliness. Upon receiving a qualifying job offer from an eligible employer, applicants can electronically submit their application through the secure IRCC account platform. Applications will be evaluated based on skills and qualifications to ensure seamless integration into the Canadian workforce. Once the work permit is issued, successful applicants can relocate to Canada.

The Global Hypergrowth Project

The GHP is the driving force behind this initiative. It provides selected high-growth Canadian companies with the necessary resources and support to achieve rapid and sustainable growth. Through strategic partnerships and tailored solutions, the GHP empowers businesses to compete effectively on the global stage, fostering innovation and contributing significantly to Canada’s economic prosperity. Access to highly skilled talent is crucial for participating companies, and the Innovation Stream Pilot will facilitate this.

Participating Companies in GHP

Ada

AlayaCare

CellCarta

Clarius

Clio

DPG (Duchesnay Pharmaceuticals Group)

Lightspeed

Vive

Applying for a Job

Qualified candidates can apply for positions with participating Hypergrowth Project companies through their respective websites:

ADA Job Board

AlayaCare Careers

CellCarta Careers

Clarius Careers

Clio Careers

DPG Careers

Lightspeed Careers

Vive Careers

The launch of the Innovation Stream Pilot underscores Canada’s commitment to attracting global talent and fostering an innovative culture. By streamlining the hiring process and facilitating collaboration between businesses and skilled professionals, this program positions Canada for sustained economic growth and a prosperous future.