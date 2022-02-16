Australian Superstar to Miss Pakistan Series for His Wedding With Indian Girlfriend

Regarded as one of the top hard-hitting batters in white-ball cricket, Glenn Maxwell will not be part of the white-ball leg of the Australia tour to Pakistan due to his wedding with Indian origin Melbourne-based girl, Vini Raman.

The 33-year old batter had announced after the T20 World Cup in November last year that he will not be able to be a part of the Pakistan tour due to his wedding in late March.

Talking to Fox Sports during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Canberra, the right-handed batter said that it was impossible to change the dates of the wedding. While explaining the reason, the hard hitter said that the clash was unavoidable due to the constant schedule changes, despite consulting Cricket Australia.

“Originally when I organized the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it,” Maxwell said. “So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn’t going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that’s changed since the last conversation we had,” Maxwell said.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia’s right-arm medium pacer, Michael Nesser was also ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan due to side strain, and the board has announced the uncapped pacer Mark Steketee as his replacement.

Maxwell was not part of the Test squad but he is a fantastic entertainer in white-ball cricket. The right-hander has enjoyed playing against Pakistan in white-ball cricket scoring seven fifties in sixteen innings at an average of 52.50.