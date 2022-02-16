Pakistan Captain Opens Up on Indo-Pak Clash in Women’s World Cup 2022

Pakistan skipper, Bismah Maroof looking forward to the contest against India as her team prepares for the mega event in New Zealand. The captain of the women’s team deems the clash between archrivals as a source of inspiration for young girls on both sides of the border.

Talking about the most-hyped contest in cricket, Pakistan’s skipper said, “Pakistan vs India is indeed a great stage for any young player to establish her credentials, but at the end of the day, it is a cricket match that has to be won by executing the basics right and keeping thing simple.”

Sharing her opinion regarding the positive impacts of the rivalry between two teams, Bismah Maroof added, “This match is a great opportunity to inspire millions of girls in Pakistan and India to take up this sport as a profession. It is the biggest rivalry and attracts innumerable eyeballs. I hope girls in the two countries will watch this match and will be inspired to take up the game.”

Bismah Maroof praised the Indian team as Pakistan face India on 6th of March. The 30-year-old batter said, “The Indian team is a good unit and has done well recently. They also have had some very good youngsters coming in of late.”

The captain also shared the ultimate goal for the team going into the mega event. Bismah Maroof said, “Our aim is to make it to the semi-finals, something which we have never done before. I strongly believe that this side has all the ingredients to achieve that.”

Coming back from her maternity leave, Bismah Maroof is also looking forward to leading from the front. She, as a senior player, aspires to guide her side to the top four teams of the marquee event.

The Women’s World Cup is scheduled in New Zealand between 4th March and 3rd April 2022. Eight teams will be participating in the mega event.