Pakistanis on Top as ICC Issues Latest Rankings for ODIs and T20Is

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has maintained his top spot in both ODIs and T20Is in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. Babar is still ranked number 9 in Test cricket and is the only batter alongside Virat Kohli to be ranked amongst the top 10 in all three formats.
Babar Azam is followed by Indian duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ICC ODI Player rankings for batsmen. Both the batters were unable to close the gap on Babar despite playing a three-match ODI series against West Indies.
On the other hand, star wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan has also maintained his second spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen while express pacer, Shaheen Afridi still holds the fifth spot in the ICC Test bowler rankings.
Fakhar Zaman, who broke into the top 10 ODI batter rankings, has also maintained his 9th spot while Shadab Khan is still ranked number 9 in the ICC T20I bowler rankings.
The only significant movement in the rankings was achieved by Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood. Hazelwood moved up to his career-best second spot in the ICC T20I bowler rankings after a successful series against Sri Lanka.
The Pakistani contingent will be determined to improve their rankings in the upcoming series against Australia. Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan will include three Test matches, three ODIs and a one-off T20I.
Here are the latest ICC ODI and T20I batter rankings:
ODI
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|873
|2
|Virat Kohli
|811
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|791
|4
|Quinton De Kock
|783
|5
|Aaron Finch
|779
|6
|Jonny Bairstow
|775
|7
|David Warner
|762
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|750
|9
|Fakhar Zaman
|741
|10
|Joe Root
|740
T20I
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|805
|2
|Mohammad Rizwan
|798
|3
|Aiden Markram
|796
|4
|KL Rahul
|729
|5
|Dawid Malan
|728
|6
|Devon Conway
|703
|7
|Aaron Finch
|701
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|669
|9
|Martin Guptill
|658
|10
|Virat Kohli
|657