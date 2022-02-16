Strict Bio-Bubble Takes Its Toll on International Stars in PSL

To avoid any postponement like the previous season, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has imposed strict rules regarding bio-secure bubble for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

Due to this, a few foreign cricketers have requested the provision of some facilities in an open-air environment as the players are frustrated with the strict protocols of bio-bubble. The strict protocols took their toll on Islamabad United’s Alex Hales and Quetta Gladiators’ Ben Duckett due to which they pulled out of the tournament.

Several Pakistani players have also raised similar concerns.

Meanwhile, a PSL team official has also requested the PCB to take some steps regarding the strict bio-secure bubble protocols as foreign players are feeling cramped.

“Foreign cricketers cannot spend their free time playing ludo or carrom, they want to visit outdoor places. Many big names did not come to Pakistan because of the bio-bubble,” the official added.

While expressing his displeasure over the situation, an unnamed player said that living in such an environment for a month is a very tough task. “Living in an environment like this for one month is not easy. The COVID-19 cases are also declining. PCB needs to revisit their policies regarding the bio bubble.”

On the other hand, PCB Director of Media, Samiul Hasan Burney said that the cricket board had imposed these restrictions for the safety of the participants. Every individual is getting excellent treatment and facilities. “This environment has been planned to keep individuals safe from the virus and also to keep league’s reputation and integrity high.”

“PCB has provided various outdoor games for the players at National High-Performance Center (NHPC) and barbecue facilities have also been provided to them. Teams have provided outdoor activities to its players, and PCB is also helping them with the facilities in this regard.”