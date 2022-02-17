Multan’s Marquee Pick Likely to Represent Australia in T20Is Against Pakistan

Multan Sultans explosive batter, Tim David is expected to be called up to Australia’s T20I squad for their upcoming tour of Pakistan. According to reports, David’s exceptional performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has caught the attention of Australian selectors and he is on their radar for the limited-overs series against Pakistan.

Singapore-born middle-order batter is eligible for selection for Australia despite already playing international T20 cricket for his country of birth. David has not played any first-class cricket and his inclusion in the Australian national team will nothing be short of a meteoric rise in cricket.

Australia’s white-ball captain, Aaron Finch is also excited about David’s inclusion in the team.

“Every team in the world would love a bit more power in their middle order. We’re really lucky with [Marcus] Stoinis, [Glenn] Maxwell, [Daniel] Sams, [Matthew] Wade, Tim David is on the radar, Ashton Turner, these guys all have a lot of power. That’s something most guys get excited about,” Finch said.

The 25-year old came into the limelight after he was picked up by Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021 after impressing in the Big Bash League (BBL). He was then picked up by St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and then Multan Sultans made him their marquee signing by picking him in the platinum category in PSL 2022 draft.

His performances in the ongoing PSL 7 season have been remarkable. He has scored 234 runs at an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 205.26 in 8 matches. He has also struck 19 sixes in the competition, the highest in the tournament so far.

David was picked up by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians for a whopping $1,100,000 (INR 8.25 cr) in the IPL mega auction after his impressive showing in the PSL.

