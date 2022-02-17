Google is Bringing an iOS-like Update to Android

Google has been spotted testing iOS-like update progress bar indicators.

Advertisement

The progress indicators may certainly be a limited test as Google grays out the icons in the launcher for applications currently being updated or installed. The progress bar indicates update progress and text that replaces the app name indicating what is currently happening.

The reports are from a Pixel 5 running Android 12 Beta 1 with the Pixel launcher and a new version of the Play Store.

Founder APKMirror.com and AndroidPolice.com, Artem Russakovskii states that the feature works when the “Add new apps to Home screen” feature is enabled manually on most home screen launchers.

Since when is there a progress meter inside an icon on the Pixel Launcher home screen while installing an app through the Play Store? Previously, I'm pretty sure the app icon was only automatically placed after the app was fully downloaded. Now it's placed instantly. A12 stable pic.twitter.com/zOsO8l28Cb — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) February 15, 2022

The updated feature is slightly different than iOS visually in using an exterior progress bar that follows the edge of the icon as compared to the interior circular/pie progress bar.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes, Mark And Lona Limited Edition Coming Soon

The update also picks up on system accent colors. Similar to iOS, the app icon is grayed out during the update process, while text underneath the application is replaced with a description of the current update action.

The update also works for newly installed apps if the launcher is configured to dump them on the home screen. Similar to iOS, the app appears grayed-out with the progress indicator and label until they have been completely installed.

Advertisement

Although, Android does something similar for applications when they are restored from backups during the device setup process. However, the progress indicator does not have the same label replacement.