NEPRA Announces Electricity Tariff Reduction for K-Electric Customers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced that the K-Electric consumers will receive a concession of Rs 2.59 per unit in their bills for March.

This is in line with the KE application and subsequent hearing by NEPRA on 2 February 2022 to ascertain the actual Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for December 2021.

The reduction would apply to the total monthly units consumed by a single consumer for December 2021.

The NEPRA decision states, “The Authority has approved negative FCA of (Rs. 2.5953/kWh) for the month of December 2021 having an impact of Rs. 3.038 billion, to be passed on in the bills of March 2021”.

“The FCAs shall apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, and Agriculture Consumers of K-Electric,” the notification stated.

According to the notification, the authority has clarified that negative change on account of monthly FCA also applies to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

“In case the incremental industrial and winter incentive package become applicable in K-Electric, the amount of negative FCA allowed to such consumers would be adjusted in the subsequent adjustments of K-Electric,” the notification further stated.