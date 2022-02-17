Muhammad Haris Equals Paul Stirling’s Record in PSL 7 [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi’s young batsman, Muhammad Haris has smashed the joint-fastest fifty in PSL 7, scoring a half-century off just 18 balls.

Opening batting for Peshawar Zalmi, the 20-year-old batsman wreaked havoc on United bolwers, hitting 4 sixes and 5 fours. Batting at an incredible strike rate of nearly 250, Muhammad Haris brought up his fifty off only 18 balls. With this, the young batter leveled the record of United’s opener, Paul Stirling to score the joint-fastest fifty of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

Paul Stirling had set the record when Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United met in the first round of PSL 7 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Muhammad Haris has also recorded the third joint-fastest fifty in PSL history, following Kamran Akmal and Asif Ali. Young batter’s fiery fifty helped Peshawar Zalmi post 74 runs in the powerplay against Islamabad United. Muhammad Haris smacked an outstanding innings of 70 off 32 balls before losing his wicket to Waqas Maqsood.

