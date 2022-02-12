Sindh and Balochistan to Reopen CNG Stations Next Week

Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh and Balochistan will reopen on Monday, 14 February at 8 AM after a hiatus of nearly three months.

A statement from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday revealed that its management has decided to resume the supply of gas to all RLNG-operated CNG stations only.

It read: “Gas supply was suspended to CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance to the Gas Load Management Plan”.

The scarcity of gas has been a great concern for motorists in the winter as CNG users were forced to use petrol that had almost touched Rs. 150 per liter. The restoration of CNG supplies next week is expected to lessen the inflation-based woes of the locals.