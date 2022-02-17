Oppo to Unveil Find X5 Series on 24th February

Oppo has finally sent out official invites for the new Find X5 series launch event. Anyone can join the event on February 24 at 11:00 GMT via the official website Oppo.com.

It is expected to introduce a new series including Oppo’s favorite Find X5 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and running the ColorOS.

Leaks reveal that the Oppo Find X5 vanilla model will use the Dimensity 9000 chipset and pack a 5,000 battery with 80W wired, and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo is also expected to launch a third member of the family – Find X5 Lite, expected to be a rebranded version of Reno7.

Design & Display

The Pro model features a 6.7” LTPO AMOLED 1440p+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per previous leaks, the smartphone has an ultra-hard, true ceramic back, with a glossy finish. Oppo claims that a special texture makes the device fingerprint-resistant.

The device will be available in black, white, and other colors as well.

Internals & Storage

The Find X5 Pro features the MariSilicon 6nm NPU, ideal for image processing tasks. The device is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM.

Camera

The camera of the Find X5 Pro has been developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

The device is expected to feature two 50 MP, 1/1.56”, IMX766 main and ultra-wide sensors. The telephoto lens is expected to feature a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom.

The selfie camera will include a new IMX709 sensor featured in the Reno7 series.

Battery & Pricing

Find X5 Pro will come with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support along with 50W wireless charging.

Pricing and other specifications have not yet been revealed and are expected to show up on 24th February.