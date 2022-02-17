Twitter Users Can Now Use Ethereum for Tips Payments

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that users can now add their Ethereum wallet addresses to their profiles, as part of the Tips payment feature.

Tips allow users to add public-facing payment methods to their accounts, allowing users to send tips or payments to other people on the platform.

Previously, traditional payment applications such as Cash App as well as the less traditional Bitcoin wallet addresses in Tips were included on Twitter.

Former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey is considered by many to be a Bitcoin Maximalist – people who believe Bitcoin to be the only digital asset that will be needed in the future. For quite some time, Dorsey has dismissed many other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum.

Have you set up Tips on your profile yet so it's easy for people to show their support? Yes: Cool, we’ve added Paga, Barter by Flutterwave, Paytm, and the option to add your Ethereum address. No: What are you waiting for? Here's how: https://t.co/Id5TwTpnCF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 16, 2022

Dorsey has been famously known to have commented at 2021’s Miami Bitcoin conference:

All of the other coins, for me, do not factor in at all.

He resigned as Twitter CEO in November. A spokesperson denied Dorsey’s recent departure had anything to do with Twitter finally adding Ethereum to its feature.

Twitter has been slowly welcoming Ethereum with open arms. In June 2021, Twitter gave away NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

While recently in January, Twitter announced that users could link NFTs, as long as they lived on the Ethereum blockchain, to their profile pictures.